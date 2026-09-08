NEUFC edge Oil India XI 3-2 in thriller to lift 46th Nororam Barman Football Tournament title

A Correspondent

Nalbari: NorthEast United FC staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Oil India XI 3-2 and lift the 46th Nororam Barman Football Tournament title at the Chamta Sports Association’s own stadium on Sunday night.

In front of a crowd of more than 10,000 spectators, the final proved to be an entertaining five-goal thriller, with the junior players of NorthEast United overcoming the more experienced Oil India XI.

Both teams made a positive start, but Oil India took an early lead in the fourth minute through experienced striker Akrang Narzary. NorthEast United, however, quickly recovered from the setback and equalised in the 18th minute through striker Sorved.

Sorved struck again in the 40th minute to put NorthEast United ahead 2-1 before half-time.

After the interval, Phoenix extended NorthEast United’s lead in the 66th minute, making it 3-1. Oil India were forced to change their strategy and fought back strongly. Sudem Bari pulled one back in the 77th minute to reduce the deficit to 3-2.

Oil India mounted intense pressure during the closing stages in search of an equaliser, but NorthEast United held on to secure a memorable victory and the championship.

The final was attended by former minister Chandramohan Patowary as the distinguished guest.

NorthEast United’s Phoenix Oinam, who played a crucial role in the team’s triumph, was named the Player of the Final.

Also Read: Marnus Labuschagne retains Test spot as Australia name squad for SA tour