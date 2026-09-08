Marnus Labuschagne retains Test spot as Australia name squad for SA tour

Melbourne: Marnus Labuschange has retained his Test spot as Australia have announced a 16-player squad for next month’s three-match series against South Africa, commencing in Durban on October 9.

After the 1-1 draw with Bangladesh in a two-match series last month, selectors have opted against major change, with Cooper Connolly, Matthew Kuhnemann and Michael Neser added to an otherwise unchanged squad from the Mackay Test, where Australia completed a crushing innings victory over Bangladesh.

The series will mark the first time Australia’s Test side has returned to South Africa since the infamous 2018 ball-tampering saga, with just five players - skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Smith and Renshaw - having previously been included in a touring party

Out of form batter Labuschagne has been retained despite a lean recent run that hasn’t seen the right-hander score a century since July 2023. The 32-year-old has averaged 24.69 in 43 innings since that match.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. IANS

Also Read: UEFA to pay tribute to Nepal flood victims