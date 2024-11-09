NEUFC Hold Lenruol FC to 1-1 Draw in Captain N M Gupta Football Competition

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: North East United FC and Lenruol FC ended their campaign in the Captain N M Gupta Football Competition by drawing their last league game in Silchar on Friday. Both the goals came during the end part of the game. While Mathew Hman put Lenruol FC ahead in the 89th minute NEUFC got the equalizer through Gunleiba on the eight minutes of the added time.

Tomorrow’s match: Mohammedan Sporting vs Aizwal FC.

