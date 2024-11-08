Indian Super League (ISL): Formidable rivals face off as Bengaluru FC lock horns with NEUFC

Bengaluru: Two formidable sides will face each other to present the fans with a fantastic opportunity to witness an engaging battle when Bengaluru FC hosts NorthEast United FC in the 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday.

Sitting atop the points table, Bengaluru FC have garnered 16 points from seven games with the help of five victories and a draw. Their six-game-long unbeaten streak of the current season was snapped when they faced a crushing 3-0 defeat to FC Goa in their previous fixture. Regardless of that setback, the Gerard Zaragoza-coached side has showcased sublime cohesion in all departments – strengthening the hopes of their followers that they will bounce back stronger in the coming game.

However, their challenge will be complicated by NorthEast United FC, who won 3-2 against Odisha FC in their last game. The Highlanders have struck 17 goals – the highest in the league thus far, and notched three wins and two draws in their seven encounters to accumulate 11 points and claim sixth place in the standings currently.

Bengaluru FC have emerged victorious in each of their last four home matches, keeping clean sheets in all of those games.

If they do not concede a goal in the next match, it will be just the third instance of a side keeping five or more consecutive clean sheets at home in the competition’s history after FC Goa (6 clean sheets between November 2014 and October 2015) and Bengaluru FC themselves (5 clean sheets between February and November 2019). Their defensive solidity, especially in their own backyard, makes them a tough nut to crack for the visiting units.

The Blues have netted 11 goals in seven matches, but they have given away only four goals, which shows that the base of their success has been built upon their backlines. They have averaged 13.4 touches inside the other team’s box per game – the least amongst all teams, highlighting the efficiency of their forwards during crunch junctures of games.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza has asked his players to adapt their styles with every passing match so that they don’t encounter further setbacks like they did against FC Goa. “The lesson is that what we did yesterday is not enough for today. We need to adapt our style. We are going to fight and the boys are ready for tomorrow’s clash,” Zaragoza said. “The happiness of the fans is priceless”

NorthEast United FC have won only two of their last 31 away games in the ISL, drawing nine times and losing 20 times in the process. In both of the aforementioned wins, the Highlanders kept a clean sheet – demonstrating the desperate need for defensive discipline in unfamiliar conditions for them to bag three points.

They have averaged 16.4 tackles per game in ISL 2024-25, which is the second-highest such aggregate by any side after Kerala Blasters FC (17.9). However, they haven’t been up top in completing those tackles, winning only 63.5% of their attempts. Irrespective of that, it shows that the Highlanders have been adept and proactive in breaking the opposition’s attacks.

NorthEast United FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza warded off concerns that his team is under any sort of pressure for the coming match. He instead chose to look at the positive side of things. “We are paid to play, travel, enjoy, and be heroes for so many people, to make them proud and smile. When we see our fans smiling after the games, that’s priceless. We work full week for the match and we give everything for it,” Benali said.

The two sides have played 16 games in the ISL, with Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC winning eight and two matches respectively. Six encounters have resulted in a draw. IANS

