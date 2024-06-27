New committee of India Club formed in Guwahati City

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bijan Kr. Choudhuri and Amlandeep Das elected as the president and the secretary of India Club during its 87th Annual General Meeting held recently in the city. Krishnananda Das will be the treasurer of the newly elected committee.

New elected members in the General Council: President: Bijan Kr. Choudhuri. Vice President: Anupam Chowdhury, Anirban Das. General Secretary: Amlandeep Das. Treasurer: Krishnananda Das. Joint Secretary, Tennis: Arnab Kumar Sarma. Joint Secretary, Club Services: Rajiv Dutta. Joint Secretary, Sports: Samarjit D. Neog. Executive Committee Members: Anshuman Dutta, Manash Kumar Das, Nabarun Saikia, Rishi Raj Das and Sumon Kalyan Dutta.

