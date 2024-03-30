New Star Club win in Guwahati Premier League Cricket defeats 91 Yards club by 6 wickets

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: New Star Club defeated 91 Yards club by 6 wickets in the Guwahati Premier League Cricket at the Judges Field here today. Invited to bat, 91 Yards Club put 81-9 on the board in their 20 overs. Mohit Khatri (22) was the top scorer and Arun Sonar bagged 3-12. In reply New Star took 14 overs to reach the target losing four wickets. Parvej Musaraf and Anurag Talukdar remained not out on 25 and 20 respectively.

Also Read: Guwahati Premier League Cricket: New Star Club and Navajyoti Club win

Also Watch: