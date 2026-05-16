Nibras Hussain Clinches Boys U-16 Singles Crown at Jorhat Asian Junior Tour

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Nibras Hussain from Assam won boys singles U-16 title in the Jorhat Asian Junior Tour 16 which was concluded at Jorhat on Friday. Nibras defeated Ayaan Chandel in the final 6-4, 6-1. In the girls category Neisha Enja won double crown lifting singles and double title in the U-16 girls category.

Final results: Boys Under 16 Year Singles: Nibras Kawsar Hussain bt. Ayaan Chandel 6-4, 6-1. Girls Under 16 Year Singles: Neisha Enja bt. Vaidehi Shinde 6-3, 6-0. Girls Under 16 Year Doubles: B Bukkapuram & Neisha Enja bt Avni Punaganti & Vaidehi Shinde 6-3, 6-2. Boys Under 16 Year Doubles: Chandra Mohanty & Chandogya Pathak bt. Havish Bansal & Swapneel Ghosh 6-4, 6-0.

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