Hitendra Nath Goswami defeats Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat, secures sixth term

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: In the battle of the ballots, incumbent MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami won the Jorhat LAC for the third consecutive time on a BJP ticket and the sixth time in total, with three consecutive times being earlier on AGP tickets.

Goswami won the seat by a margin of 23,182 votes over his nearest Congress rival and Jorhat Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi. While Gaurav Gogoi had wrought magic in the Lok Sabha election by defeating the BJP candidate, Topon Gogoi, two years ago, he hit the dust in his debut Assembly election.

Stating that the contest against Gogoi was a challenge for him, Goswami attributed the win to the series of developments undertaken by the Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Jorhat and the district. He said that he had cordial ties with his opponent and had told Gogoi that whoever wins should work for the development and betterment of the constituency and serve the people.

Goswami told newspersons that he would step up developmental works in his constituency by bringing arsenic-free water from the Brahmaputra to every home. He said that water from the Brahmaputra had already been given to seven panchayat segments and next on the anvil were the municipal wards to be followed by the other panchayat segments.

Goswami, a former Minister and former Speaker of the Assam Assembly, further said that he was working on a project which would serve as a memorial to the legendary singer Zubeen Garg and had set aside Rs 15 lakh for the project initially. Magnanimous in his win, Goswami further asked the reporters not to club Gaurav, Akhil, and Lurinjyoti as a community by calling them the Gogois.

“This is the 21st century, and it is passe to refer to people as a community or religion. This especially does not go down well with the upcoming generation, which does not care for such things,” he said. He further said that he was yet to connect properly with this generation, which always wanted to do things in a swift manner.

Also Read: Jorhat Assembly 2026: Veteran MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami Faces Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in High-Stakes Clash