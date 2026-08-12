Nibras, Phaagun, Kristi reach quarters in multiple events at OIL AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The OIL AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament for Boys and Girls U-14 and U-16 years reached the quarterfinal stage at the All Assam Tennis Association complex. In the Boys U-16 years singles category, Chandogy T Pathak, Nibras Hussain and Aarush Das from Assam have reached the quarterfinals while in the Girls U-16 Phaagun Jyoti, Kristi Haloi and Mrigakshee Changmai have stormed into the quarterfinals. In the Boys U-14 singles, Nibras Hussain, Eashandeep Boro, Aryan Bharali and Ayaan Rahman have reached the quarterfinals. In the Girls U-14 years Phaagun jyoti and Kristi Haloi have reached the last eight stage.

The doubles pre-quarter final matches will start after the completion of the singles matches.

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