Nilay Dutta Memorial Inter-Varsity T20 Cricket Tournament from Feb 10

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 5th Niloy Dutta Memorial Inter-Varsity T20 Cricket Tournament will be held from February 10 to 18 at Assam Agricultural University Ground, Jorhat.

The Assam Cricket Association has announced the participating teams. They are Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences, Assam Agricultural University, Assam University, Assam Down Town University, Dibrugarh University, Royal Global University, Tezpur University, North Lakhimpur University, Cotton University, Gauhati University, Kumar Bhaskar Verma Sanskrit Ancient Studies University and Madhabdev University.

