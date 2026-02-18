Niloy Dutta Inter-Varsity T20 Cricket Tournament: Down town, Kumar Bhaskar in final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Down Town University and Kumar Bhaskar Varma University stormed into the final of the 5th Niloy Dutta Inter-Varsity T20 Cricket Tournament with convincing victories in their respective semi finals at the Assam Agricultural University Ground, Jorhat, on Tuesday.

Assam Down Town University sealed their berth in the title clash with a commanding 93-run win over Cotton University in the first semi-final. Opting to field first after winning the toss, Cotton University saw Down Town post a competitive 160/7 in 20 overs, powered by a brilliant 78 off 52 balls from Rohit Yadav and a steady 40 off 32 balls by Sarfaroj Ansari. Gauranga Gogoi (2/33) and Arfan Wakil Rahman (2/28) were the pick of the bowlers for Cotton.

In reply, Cotton University struggled against disciplined bowling and were bundled out for just 67 in 16.2 overs. MD Sahil Haque top-scored with 36 off 38 balls. Jun Deori (3/8), Mohammad Kaif (3/12), and Sarfaroj Ansari (2/18) shared the spoils to complete a dominant win.

In the other semi-final, Kumar Bhaskar Varma University (KBVU) defeated Tezpur University by 50 runs. After being asked to bat first, KBVU managed 123 all out in 19.5 overs, with useful contributions from Nishanta Bharali (21 off 13), Kankan Kalita (18 off 9), and Amit Kandaiburu (15 off 23). For Tezpur University, Adrij Pawan Neog (2/8), Lakhi Prasad Boruah (2/14), and Swaraj Borah (2/22) bowled well.

Tezpur University faltered in the chase and were dismissed for 73 in 16.3 overs despite Samir Gupta’s 21 off 29 balls. Nishanta Bharali starred with the ball, claiming 3/7, while Anirudha Rai (2/20) and Debojit Adhikary (2/21) provided solid support.

The final between Kumar Bhaskar Varma University and Assam Down Town University will be played on February 18 at the Assam Agricultural University Ground, Jorhat.

