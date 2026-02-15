Niloy Dutta Inter-Varsity T20 Cricket Tournament: Cotton and Assam Down Town University wins

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Cotton University and Assam Down Town University emerged victorious in their respective matches of the 5th Niloy Dutta Inter-Varsity T20 Cricket Tournament held at the Assam Agricultural University Ground in Jorhat today.

In the opening match, Cotton University secured a commanding 78-run win over Assam Agricultural University. Batting first, Cotton posted an impressive 219 for 3 in 20 overs. Rajdeep Deka led the charge with a fluent 78 off 50 balls, while Ankurjyoti Mahanta struck 70 off 46 deliveries. MD Sahil Haque provided a late flourish, remaining unbeaten on 44 from just 19 balls.

In response, Assam Agricultural University were restricted to 141 for 9 in their allotted overs. Akash Neog Thengal top-scored with 27 off 23 balls. Rahul Sharma and Ankurjyoti Mahanta claimed three wickets each to seal the comprehensive victory.

In the second match of the day, Gauhati University were held to 114 for 9 in 20 overs against Assam Down Town University. Ronit Akhter made 26 off 21 balls, while Zakaria Waheed added 22 off 19. Uma Sankar Goswami delivered a standout bowling performance, picking up four wickets for just eight runs.

Chasing a modest target, Assam Down Town University comfortably reached 117for 3 in 15.3 overs. Rahul Agarwalla starred with a match-winning 55 off 36 balls, supported by Mohammad Kaifâ€™s 35 off 32 deliveries. Rohit Yadav remained unbeaten on 21 from 24 balls. Ronit Akhter claimed two wickets for 19 runs in the losing cause.

Also Read: Biswanath District Energizes Schools with Football Distribution Initiative