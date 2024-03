Niloy Dutta Inter-Varsity T20 Cricket Tournament from March 10 in Tezpur University, AAU grounds

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: 3rd Niloy Dutta Inter-Varsity T20 Cricket Tournament for 2023-24 will take place from March 10 to 16 in two different venues- Tezpur University and Assam Agricultural University grounds.

Thirteen universities will participate in the competition and they are Tezpur University, Gauhati University, Bodoland University, Kokrajhar, Bhattadev University, Bajali, Madhabdev University, Kumar Bhaskar Verma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Dibrugarh University, Assam Agricultural University, Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University, Cotton University, Assam Down Town University, Assam University, Silchar and Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences.

