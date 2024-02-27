Assam: Neighbourhood Youth Parliament To be held on February 29 at Tezpur University

Tezpur: The forthcoming Neighbourhood Youth Parliament is poised to address one of the most pressing societal issues of time. To be held on February 29 at the School of Engineering, Tezpur University, this event offers a stimulating platform for young individuals to express their viewpoints and engage in meaningful discussions.

Conducted by the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Sonitpur in collaboration with Tezpur University, under the patronage of Naba Prabha Janakalyan Samittee, the Youth Parliament aims to foster critical thinking and youth engagement. Schools and colleges are encouraged to nominate student pairs for the debate, with one participant advocating the supporting stance and the other presenting the opposing viewpoint. Participants should be of 15 years or above. The selected topic, “Can Women Empowerment Alone Curb Crimes Against Women in Our Country?” encourages participants to delve into and examine diverse viewpoints on this matter and for more details and registration, interested individuals can reach out to the organizing committee.

