NJ Academy cruise past City CC by six wickets to reach Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial U-19 cricket final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NJ Academy, Itanagar stormed into the final of the 11th Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Under-19 Cricket Tournament with a convincing six-wicket victory over City Cricket Club at the NFRSA Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

After winning the toss, NJ Academy elected to field first and produced a disciplined bowling performance to bundle out City Cricket Club for a modest 102 runs in 27.4 overs in the 50-over contest.

For City Cricket Club, Amrit Kumar was the top scorer with 31 runs, while Mayuresh Basfore contributed 18 runs.

Monjit Mahanta claimied 4 wickets for 38 runs in his 8-over spell. Nini Mibang also impressed with the ball, picking up 3 wickets for 19 runs.

In reply, NJ Academy chased down the target comfortably, scoring 104 for 4 in 21.1 overs. Rebi anchored the innings with an unbeaten 32, while Abdul Raihan chipped in with a useful 28 runs to steer the side into the final.

For City Cricket Club, Krishna Gupta was the most successful bowler, taking 3 wickets for 15 runs.

Monjit Mahanta continued his outstanding run in the tournament and was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for the third consecutive game for his match-winning bowling performance.

Also Read: McGinn double takes Aston Villa’s to Europa League final