North East Boxing Association formed in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A new regional boxing body, the North East Boxing Association, was formed during a meeting of the officials from various boxing associations across the North East in Guwahati on Wednesday. Hemanta Kalita, the secretary of Assam Amateur Boxing Association, has been elected as the chairman while Larry Kharpran will serve as the secretary general. Teli Kahi has been appointed as the treasurer of the newly constituted association.

Also Read: Bangladesh, Kazakhstan replace Pakistan, Oman for Asia Cup men's hockey in India

Also Watch: