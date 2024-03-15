North East Games: Assam to send big contingent in Nagaland

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will send a huge contingent, 370 members, in the forthcoming North East Games scheduled to be held in Nagaland from March 18. Assam will participate in all 15 events which will be the part of this edition of the Games.

Disclosing the news to the media, Chef de Mission of Assam contingent Amal Narayan Patowary today said that the State contingent will leave the city on March 17 to participate in the Games. The inaugural ceremony will be held on the next day.

Patowary is optimistic about the good show of Assam in the Games as this time all the state associations are sending their best athletes in the competition. “Assam Olympic Association recently instructed different State Associations to select top players in their team and they have followed the instruction. So I hope our performance will be very good this time,” said Patowary.

15 disciplines where Assam will take part in the North East Games are: Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Football, Tennis, Pencak silat, , Sepak Takraw, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Volleyball, Belt Wrestling, Wushu and Wrestling.

Except wrestling all other disciplines will begin on March 19 and Wrestling will kick off on March 22. Kohima and Dimapur will jointly host the Games.

The media briefing was also attended by treasurer of the Assam Olympic Association Tapan Das and other officials.

