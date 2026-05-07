Nur Uddin Ahmed Trophy final round to begin Thursday in Guwahati and Barpeta

GUWAHATI: The final round matches of the Nur Uddin Ahmed Trophy Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament will get underway from Thursday at two venues—Guwahati and Barpeta. jIn Guwahati, Silchar will take on Tinsukia at Judges Field, while hosts Guwahati will face Tezpur at the ACA Stadium in another fixture.

Barpeta will host one of the semifinal matches, while the other last-four clash is scheduled to be held at Umrangshu. Both semifinals are set to begin on May 11.

The four-day final of the tournament will be played in Guwahati starting May 16.

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