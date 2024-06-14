Guwahati End Day I At 71-2 In Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket

GUWAHATI: Guwahati scored 71-2 in their first innings on the rain-affected first day’s play in the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket held at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.

Opener Rishav Das remained not out on 42 while Sumit Ghadigaonkar (4) accompanied him on the crease as the stumps were called off on Day 1.

Only 19 overs were possible on the opening day as showers in the morning delayed the match for some time.

Guwahati, invited to bat first, opened the innings with Rishav Das and Pradyun Saikia. Tezpur delivered the first blow as they dismissed Pradyun Saikia for just 8 runs, as Guwahati were languishing at 13-1.

However, Rishav and Hrishikesh Tamuli steadied the ship as they delivered a good partnership for the second wicket, adding 54 runs.

Tezpur managed to break this promising partnership as they sent Tamuli, who scored 17 runs, back to the pavilion.

Later, Guwahati registered 71 runs on the scoreboard without further losing any wicket.

At stumps, Rishav remained unbeaten on 42 from 46 balls as he smashed five boundaries while Sumit Ghadigaonkar, with four runs under his belt, accompanied the opener on the other end.

Former first class cricketer and the member of senior selection committee of the Assam Cricket Association Satya Gopal Chakraborty was introduced to the players before the start of the match.

Brief scores: Guwahati 71-2, Rishav Das 42 no, Hrishikesh Tamuli 17, Rajjakuddin Ahmed 1-30, Imran Seikh 1-13.

