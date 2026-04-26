Indian Super League: Mumbai City, Bengaluru play out goalless draw

Bengaluru: There were chances galore, but Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC lacked the finishing touch. The goalless draw in a crucial Indian Super League match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday left both sides disappointed.

Pep Muñoz made one change to the starting XI from the game against East Bengal, with Fanai replacing Suresh in midfield.

Both teams pushed for a winner in the closing stages, but neither could find the breakthrough as the match ended in a goalless draw.

Moreover, Chennaiyin FC academy graduate S Prakadeswaran’s first senior goal provided a silver lining in what was an otherwise difficult outing, with the Marina Machans going down against Jamshedpur FC in their Saturday evening clash at the JRD Tata Complex.

The hosts would have the final say, adding a fourth late on to round off a difficult evening for the Marina Machans, who will now look to respond when they take on Punjab FC on May 6. Agencies

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