Nuruddin Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament: Silchar dominate Day 1, edge closer to crucial lead

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Silchar were in a strong position against Bongaigaon at the end of Day 1 in the Nuruddin Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament at ACA Stadium on Tuesday. The side now needing just 15 runs to secure a first-innings lead.

After electing to bat, Bongaigaon were bowled out for 147 in 56.5 overs. Achyut Das (56) and Imran Ahmed (51) scored half-centuries, while Rahul Singh impressed with the ball, claiming 4 for 27.

In reply, Silchar reached 133 for 5 at stumps in their first innings. Subham Mandal remained unbeaten on 69, with Samik Das (2 not out) providing support at the crease. Amit Kumar Yadav contributed 39 runs. For Bongaigaon, Abhijit Barman was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 34.

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