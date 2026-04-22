Lawn Bowling Promoter and Sports Organizer Gautam Dutta Passes Away

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sports organizer Gautam Dutta passed away at a city nursing home after a prolonged illness on Tuesday. He was 63 and is survived by his wife, two sons, and a host of relatives and friends. A businessman by profession, Dutta was actively associated with the Lawn Bowling Association Assam for over a decade and worked tirelessly to promote the sport in the region. The Lawn Bowling Association Assam has declared two days of mourning and suspended all activities, including regular practice sessions, till tomorrow. The Guwahati Sports Association also condoled his demise, noting his long association and contribution to the organisation over the years.

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