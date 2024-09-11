NVS (Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti) Shillong Region shines in National Boxing Championship in Haryana

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The NVS (Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti) Shillong Region has achieved significant success by securing the Runner-up position in the National Boxing Championship-2024 held recently at JNV Sagga, Karnal Haryana. The competition featured 55 top players from across India, representing various regions in the SGFI (School Games Federation of India). Based on the performance, a total of 12 athletes from the Shillong Region have been selected to represent NVS in the SGFI Boxing Meet 2024, scheduled to be held in Delhi during the fourth week of November.

Among these athletes, Nang Pinseng from JNV Lakhimpur, Assam, emerged as a standout performer. Competing in the Under-19 Girls’ category, weight class 66-69 kg, Nang Pinseng Manchey a student of JNV Lakhimpur, Assam secured a gold medal. She showcased exceptional skill and determination, defeating her competitors from Hyderabad, Pune and Jaipur Region in the quarter finals, semifinals and finals respectively. The silver medal in the Under-14 Boys’ category was won by Anshuman Morang, weight category 32-34kg and Bhumidhar Pamey, weight category 36-38kg representing NVS Shillong Region.

The selected athletes will represent NVS Shillong Region in the SGFI Boxing Meet 2024, where they will compete against top-tier talents from other regions. The continued success of these young boxers highlights the growing strength and competitiveness of NVS Shillong Region in national-level sports.

Also Read: Secretary General of Boxing Federation Hemanta Kalita to attend boxing Congress

Also Watch: