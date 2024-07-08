Observance Committee for 30th Master Athletic meet formed in Kokrajhar

A CORRESPONDENT,

KOKRAJHAR: Amidst hosting of 133rd Durand Cup at SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar from July 17, Kokrajhar is going to host 30th All Assam inter-district master athletics meet in December. A meeting of the Kokrajhar district Masters’ Athletic Association (MAA) was held at Kokrajhar District Sports Association (KDSA) indoor stadium on Sunday with president of Kokrajhar district MAA Magural Balary in the chair.

An Organizing Committee is formed to host the inter-district masters athletic meet with MLA Lawrence Islary as the chairman, Kabiranjan Brahma, president of KDSA as vice chairman and secretary of KDSA- Premjit Narzary as convenor. The meeting has decided to form the sub committees and other fort- polios of the Organizing Committee.

In his introductory speech, the president of Kokrajhar district Master Athletics Association Maguram Balary who is also the state vice president of the association said since 1992, the All- Assam Inter-District Master’s Athletic Meet had been being organized to commemorate the first athletes from Assam to achieve such a feat on an international level- Bhageswar Baruah. He said Kokrajhar district will host this year’s 30th meet in Kokrajhar. He also said the All-Assam inter-district masters’ athletic meet could not be held for three years during the corona virus outbreak but this year the association has decided to organize the 30th meet at Kokrajhar in the first week of December next.

It may be mentioned that Bhogeswar Baruah was a notable figure from Assam, known for his contributions to sports, particularly in athletics. He gained fame by winning the gold medal in the 800 meters race at the 1966 Bangkok Asian Games, making him one of the first athletes from Assam to achieve such a feat on an international level. His victory brought a significant recognition to Indian athletics and inspired many young athletes in Assam and across India. In recognition of his contributions to sports, Bhogeswar Baruah has been honoured with several awards, including the prestigious Arjuna Award. He remains a respected figure in Assam, celebrated for his achievements and his role in promoting sports in the region. The Masters’ athletic meet is organized in his name in Assam.

In his brief speech, MLA Lawrence Islary said in the ensuing December, it would be a crucial month for Kokrajhar as the winter assembly session of Assam would be held at BTC assembly in Kokrajhar and hosting of All Assam inter-district athletic meet would be more significant. He suggested that December first week would be more suitable for organizing the Masters’ athletic meet for accommodations. He also called upon all the members of the Organizing Committee, sports organizers and MAA to play key roles for the grant success of the meet.

The meeting was attended by the Director, in-charge of Kokrajhar SAI, Pradip Kr Brahma, DSO, SDSO of Kokrajhar and Chirang, president of Kokrajhar District Sports Association (KDSA) Kabiranjan Brahma and leaders of Ramfalbil Anchalik Sports Association (RASA) and Dotma Anchali Sports Association (DASA).

