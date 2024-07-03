Kokrajhar one of the venues of 133rd Durand Cup football tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Kokrajhar is included as one of the venue for the 133rd Durand Cup football tournament which will kick off on July 27. This season altogether four cities are selected to host the competition and the other three cities are Jamshedpur, Shillong and Kolkata.

The 133rd edition of the meet will see 24 teams with representation from the widest possible spectrum of Indian football, like the Indian Super League, I-League and other invitational teams, the Armed Forces and a few from abroad. 24 teams will be divided into six groups and Kolkata will host the matches of three of them. On the other hand Kokrajhar, Shillong and Jamshedpur will host the matches of one group each.

A total of 43 matches would be played in a round-robin league-cum-knockout format, with the finals scheduled at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata.

The three coveted Durand Trophies will be flagged-off for a nationwide tour from New Delhi on July 10 before they reach Kolkata ahead of the opening game on July 27.

