ODI Tickets for India-West Indies Guwahati Clash to Go on Sale from September 4

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The ticket sales for the 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies will commence from September 4. The match will be held at the ACA Stadium in the city on September 30. Like the earlier matches the tickets for the forthcoming game will be available through BookMyShow (BMS). Following a successful booking, spectators will receive an M-ticket, ensuring a convenient and seamless entry process at the stadium. The ticket prices have been kept accessible to encourage maximum participation from cricket enthusiasts across Assam and beyond. The price of student ticket this time fixed Rs 500 while other categories will start from Rs 1500.

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