Odisha Lift Junior Title in ASMITA Girls Hockey Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Odisha once again asserted their dominance in the ASMITA Girls Hockey tournament, clinching the junior category title with a convincing 4-0 victory over Bihar at the Md Tayabulla Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

Hosts Assam finished third in the tournament. In the third-place playoff match, Assam registered an emphatic 8-1 win over Tripura.

For their title triumph, champion Odisha received a cash award of Rs 1.80 lakh, while runners-up Bihar earned Rs 1.44 lakh. Assam and Tripura were awarded Rs 90,000 each for finishing third and fourth respectively.

The award ceremony was attended by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Assam Hockey president Tapan Das, and Olympian Anuradha Devi.

Here is how India internationals fared in

the fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (Wednesday):

Yashasvi Jaiswal (MUM) - 46 (64b, 6x4) & 2/52

Nitish Kumar Reddy (AND) - 30 (40b, 4x4) & 1/59

Rishabh Pant (DEL) - 24 (28b, 3x4, 1x6)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (MAH) - 124 (113b, 12x4, 3x6)

Dhruv Jurel (UP) - 17 (16b, 2x4)

Rinku Singh (UP) - 37 n.o. (15b, 4x4, 2x6)

Devdutt Padikkal (KAR) - 113 (116b, 10x4, 4x6)

Mohammed Shami (BEN) - 2/14

Mukesh Kumar (BEN) - 4/32

Akash Deep (BEN) - 4/16

