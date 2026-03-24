Oil India Limited lift ACA Corporate T20 Cricket title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Oil India Limited (OIL) clinched the ACA Corporate T20 Cricket title with a convincing 39-run victory over Chartered Speed Limited in the final at Judges Field on Sunday evening.

After being put in to bat, Oil India Limited posted a strong total of 180 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs. Sunil Ranjan Gogoi led the charge with a well-crafted 57 off 41 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes, while Gunjanjyoti Deka added a quickfire 51 off just 25 deliveries, including four boundaries and three sixes. For Chartered Speed Limited, Sunil Bera was the standout bowler, claiming 3 wickets for 21 runs.

In response, Chartered Speed Limited were bowled out for 141 in 18 overs. Dibakar Johori (41) and Aman Singh (38) offered some resistance, but lacked sufficient support from the rest of the batting lineup. Ritupan Phatowali, Gunjanjyoti Deka, and Abu Nechim Ahmed picked up two wickets each to seal the victory for Oil India Limited.

The closing ceremony was attended by Devajit Saikia, Secretary of BCCI, along with Rajendra Singh, Joint Secretary of the Assam Cricket Association, Mukutananda Bhattacharjya, Apex Council Member of ACA, and Paresh Chandra Das, President of the Guwahati Sports Association, among others.

Oil India Limited received a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh as champions, while runners-up Chartered Speed Limited were awarded Rs 3 lakh.

Individual Awards: Player of the Series: Dipu Saikia (Assam Agricultural University). Best Bowler: Partha Baruah (Oil India Limited). Best Fielder: Pranab Sonowal (Oil India Limited). Best Batter: Erik Roy (Food Corporation of India).

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