OIL to host All Assam Junior Tennis Championship from 6 December

GUWAHATI: Oil India Limited (OIL) will host the 47th All Assam Junior Tennis Championship (OAAJTC) at Duliajan from December 6. The prestigious state-ranking tournament, conducted under the aegis of the All Assam Tennis Association (AATA), will bring together talented young players- boys and girls U-18 years of age- from across Assam to compete across six categories. The organizing committee of the 47th OAAJTC is chaired by Mallika Barua Sarma, with Ramanuj Dutta as vice chairman, Ranjit Gogoi as organizing secretary, and Diganta Kumar Borah as tournament director.

