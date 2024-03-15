Orgeng FC in final of Dr. T Ao Invitational Football competition defeats Kamrupa FC

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Orgeng FC stormed into the final in the Dr. T Ao Invitational Football competition defeating Kamrupa FC 1-0 at Sipajhar on Thursday. The all important goal of the match was scored by Sanak Basumatary in the 38th minute.

It was the second victory for Orgeng FC in the competition and they are now top of the points table with six points from two matches. On the other hand it was the second defeat for Kamrupa FC and they were bowed out from the competition.

Meanwhile local outfit Dourang FC kept their hope alive by defeating Guwahati City FC 2-0 in their second game. Sasank Das put his team ahead in the 31 minute and Jigyas Deka made it 2-0 in the 75th minute. Both Guwahati City FC and Dournag FC collected three points each in the competition and are in the race for semi finals.

