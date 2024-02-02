Panch Gaon Yubak Sangha organized Prize money cricket competition at Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Nihar Ranjan Bhuyan and Bhakti Hazarika prize money day-night cricket competition, organized by Panch Gaon Yubak Sangha, was inaugurated by Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika at the playground of Sarubhagiya on Wednesday night. The inaugural match was held between Naduar Press Club and Jamuguri Sports Association.

The champion team will get memorial trophy along with cash award of rupees fifty thousand while the runners up team will be awarded with a memorial trophy along with cash award of twenty thousand. The final match will be held on Friday night.

Also Read: ‘If you want to play 5-day cricket, you have to stay patient...’, says Sarfaraz Khan

Also Watch: