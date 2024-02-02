River Rine Cricket in semis of All Assam U-14 Prize Money Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: River Rine Cricket Coaching Centre thrashed Royal Cricket Academy by 281 runs in the All Assam U-14 Prize Money Cricket at the Latasil ground here today. With this victory River Rine Cricket Coaching Centre moved into the semi final where they will face City Cricket Coaching Centre on Friday.

Brief scores: River Rine Cricket Coaching Centre 358-8 (40 overs): Nihal Baishya 85, Pratik Mour 53, Debopriya Dutta 39, Jugal Kalita 2-60, Yusuf Mamun 2-62; Royal Cricket Academy 77 (21.2 overs), Aniket Singh 4-03, Mrinmoy Das 3-24, Bhaswat Adhikary 2-5.

