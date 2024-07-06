NFRSA Strong Start in Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Final Against Tezpur

NFRSA manage 187/4 on day 1

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NFRSA made a good start in the final of the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket against Tezpur at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara here today. Invited to bat, NFRSA rode on two good knocks from Sib Sankar Roy and Sarupam Purkayastha, scoring 187/4 in the first innings at sumps on day 1. Sib Sankar Roy scored 87 and Sarupam contributed 46.

The match witnessed a delayed start due to rain in the morning and altogether 67 overs were possible on the first day. Both the openers Kirti Azad (12) and Sumit Kashyap (12) got out on same individual score before Sarupam and Sib Sankar started to build the innings. The duo on the third-wicket added 73 runs.

Sib Sankar narrowly missed a century as he got out on 87. The batter faced 134 balls and hit seven boundaries. Sarupam fell short by just four runs to a well deserved half century. He scored 46 from 61 balls and there were eight boundaries in his innings.

At stumps Arun Sonar and Parvez Aziz remained not out on 16 and 9 runs respectively. Gaurav Chetry. Imran Sheikh, Rabi Chetry and Bastab Basumatary took one wicket each.

