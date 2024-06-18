Plans on to introduce new soccer league in NE: Dr Sangrang Brahma

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: With an aim to promote soccer the key officials of the various state football associations of the North East have planned to introduce a new Soccer League in the region. The secretary of the Assam Football Association Dr Sangrang Brahma revealed the news to the media here today.

He said, “Preparation had already started and preliminary discussion was also held among the officials of the different State Football Association of the North East.”

He also added: “To chalk out a detailed plan a meeting is conveyed on June 22 in the city. Key officials of all the State Football Associations of the region will attend the meeting and will place their ideas and suggestions on the proposed competition. If everything goes as per plans than the competition will begin very soon.’’

