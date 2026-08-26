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Premjit stuns second seed Vinod Sewa at World Tennis Masters MT200

India’s Ningthoujam Premjit Singh defeats second seed Vinod Sewa 6-2, 6-2 in the men’s 35+ singles at the World Tennis Masters MT200.
World Tennis Masters MT200 tournament
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Unseeded Ningthoujam Premjit Singh of India outclassed 2nd seed Vinod Sewa in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 in the men’s 35+ singles in the  World Tennis Masters MT200 tournament at the All Assam Tennis Association complex here today.

All the pre-quarter final matches were completed today along with some quarter final matches. The remaining matches of the day are going on at the time of filing this report.

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Ningthoujam Premjit Singh
Vinod Sewa
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