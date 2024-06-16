Pritam Das Announces Retirement from Cricket; Plans Future in Coaching

GUWAHATI: Former first class cricketer Pritam Das announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. In an interaction with The Sentinel the former pacer talked about his career and plans for the future. Here are the excerpts.

On his retirement...

Pritam Das (PD): It has been on my mind for the past few months. I had decided to announce my retirement if Silchar advanced to the final of the current Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket. However, it did not occur. So I have decided to take retirement from all forms of cricket.

On his future plan...

PD: Coaching is in my mind and I want to focus on it. I would love to work with the players of Silchar in the initial stage and later on the state level.

On his best memories...

PD: My debut Ranji Trophy match against Odisha. I took five wickets in that game and undoubtedly it was the best memories of mine on the cricket field. Another was during the 2012–13 Vijay Hazare cricket, when I took 18 wickets to set a tournament record for most wickets taken in the season.

On Assam pacers who were his teammates...

PD: I played with several top pacers of Assam like Abu Nechim Ahmed, Krishna Das, Arup Das… All were very good bowlers and there were very healthy competition among us. Abu gave me a lot of advice when I was in the nets, and that really helped.

On how he accesses his career...

PD: My dream to be a member of the Indian Cricket team remained unfulfilled and I continue to repent for this. Apart from that, I’m pleased with how I represented Assam at different national meets.

For anyone to acknowledge his lengthy career...

PD: Indeed. My first coach, Rajib Das sir, assisted me in learning cricket properly. I express my gratitude to Dhiraj Das sir and Sanath Kumar sir as well. Their advice and recommendations enabled me to improve my game’s maturity.

