GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) announced its squad for the first two matches of the C.B. Trophy scheduled to be held in Dibrugarh from November 26. Prithvi Raj Kashyap has been named captain of the team.

Squad: Prithvi Raj Kashyap (C). Nandan Pator, Julien Konwar, Aman Yadav, Hiyan Kashyap, Nihal Baishya, Rahul Tamuli, Zayan Yasin Ahmed (Wicketkeeper),Tushar Rudra Borah (Wicketkeeper), Manish Mahato, Chirantan Khataniar, Amit Choudhury, Alham Wahid, Nitrik Raj Gogoi and Prince Bora.

Head Coach:Moinak Sengupta. Bowling Coach: Zaved Zaman. Assistant Coach: Salil Sinha.

Also Read: Assam: Shiva Sharma Stuns Seventh Seed to Reach ITF Juniors J60 Pre-Quarterfinals