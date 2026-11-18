Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Wild card entrant from Assam Shiva Sharma caused a major upset in the ITF Juniors J 60 Tennis Tournament at the All Assam Tennis Association complex here on Tuesday. Shiva defeated 7th seed Tejas Ravi in three sets 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to enter the boy’s singles pre-quarter finals. Another Assam boy, based in Delhi, Aarav Dhekial also entered the boy’s singles pre-quarters finals by defeating Himanish Brinda in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

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