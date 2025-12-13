Protech Guwahati Football Premier League: Chirang Duar, OIL register wins

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: United Chirang Duar staged a strong comeback to defeat NFRSA 3-1 in the 3rd Protech Guwahati Football Premier League at the Judges Field here today.

Souvik Kar gave NFRSA the lead in the 44th minute, and they went into halftime with a 1-0 advantage. However, United Chirang Duar returned with renewed energy in the second half and netted three goals. Kaushik Daimari scored the equaliser in the 46th minute, followed by goals from Nicodim Narzary in the 50th minute and Kaushik Daimari again in the 62nd minute.

In the other match of the day, OILFC also fought back from a goal down to secure a hard-earned victory over DBI. Manjit Taro put DBI ahead in the 36th minute, but G. Basumatary and Sudem Wary struck in the second half to seal all three points for OIL.

Also Read: ICC, JioStar quash exit rumours; to continue four-year deal