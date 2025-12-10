Protech Guwahati Football Premier League: Sunrise, NRL register wins

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: GSA A Division League champions Sunrise AC defeated ASEBSC 3–0 in the 3rd Protech Guwahati Football Premier League at Judges Field here today. All three goals came in the second half, scored by Samson Keishing (52'), Jwngbla Brahma (60') and Biplab Nayak (90+4'). In the other match of the day, NRL secured a 2–0 victory over Assam Police. Roham Mannar gave NRL an early lead in the 6th minute, while Damanglang Kharbyngar sealed the win with a strike in the 69th minute.

