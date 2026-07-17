Pulin Das Remembered as Committee Pushes for Sports Journalism Award

GUWAHATI: The 12th death anniversary of Pulin Das, was observed with solemnity at a memorial meeting held on Thursday at his residence in the city. The programme was organised by the Pulin Das Memorial Committee to honour the memory of the legendary figure. During the programme Kalyan Kumar Das, secretary of the Pulin Das Memorial Committee, appealed to Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to institute a state-level award in the name of Pulin Das to recognise excellence in sports journalism and writing. The committee also urged the government to install a bust of the late icon at a prominent location in Guwahati.

Also Read: Assam’s Bhargav Saikia Reaches U-12 Final at OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis