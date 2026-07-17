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Assam’s Bhargav Saikia Reaches U-12 Final at OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis

Assam's Bhargav Saikia entered the OIL-AITA U-12 final, while Evana Arora reached both girls' U-12 and U-14 title clashes.
OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis
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GUWAHATI: Assam qualifier Bhargav Saikia produced a dominant display to storm into the boys’ Under-12 singles final, defeating West Bengal’s Shriyaan Dey 6-3, 6-0 in straight sets in the OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis in Guwahati on Thursday. In the girls’ section, West Bengal’s Evana Arora advanced to the singles finals in both the Under-12 and Under-14 categories, underlining her impressive run in the tournament.

All the singles finals will be played on Friday, followed by the prize distribution ceremony.

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Bhargav Saikia
OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis
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