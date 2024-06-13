Local Sports

Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles in Paris Olympics 2024

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will play doubles together for Spain at the upcoming Paris Olympics, the Spanish tennis federation said Wednesday.
MADRID:

The announcement comes three days after the 21-year-old Alcaraz won the French Open for the first time — earning his third Grand Slam trophy.

The 38-year-old Nadal already owns Olympic gold medals in singles (2008) and doubles (2016 with Marc López) alongside his 22 Grand Slam titles. Agencies

