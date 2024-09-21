Rajbari AC defeats Narengi Royal FC to earn full points in GSA ‘B’ Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rajbari AC collected full points in the GSA ‘B’ Division Football League defeating Narengi Royal FC by 4-2 at the Nehru Stadium here on Friday. C Hmar scored a hat-trick and N Nikesh Singh netted the other one for Rajbari. Maneswa Musahary scored both the goals for Narengi Royal. Meanwhile in the ‘C’ Division football at the same venue Jewel Star Club defeated Guwahati United FC by 2-1. While Nitul Haque and Sobiur Islam netted both the goals for Jewel Star, Kharthongmaw was the lone scorer for Guwahati United.

Also Read: 91 Yards Club win in Guwahati Sports Association’s B and C Division Football League

Also Watch: