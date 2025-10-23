Rakthab Dutta Choudhury Memorial Inter-School Chess Competition: Maria’s Public school finish top

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Maria’s Public School emerged as the overall champions, while Maharishi Vidyamandir-4 secured the runners-up position at the 12th Rakthab Dutta Choudhury Memorial Inter-School Chess Competition, which concluded at Assam Jatiya Bidyalay on Tuesday. The five-day tournament was jointly organized by Mind Sports Foundation and Assam Jatiya Bidyalay.

In the individual events, Reyhans Deka of Delhi Public School won the top position in the Pawn Group, while Mrinmy Rajkhowa from Sudarshan Public Vidyalaya clinched first place in open category. As part of its annual tradition, the organizers felicitated a sports journalist during the closing ceremony. This year, senior sports journalist Pawan Jha Murli of Dainik Purvadoy was honoured for his contribution to sports journalism.

