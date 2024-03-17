Rakthab Dutta Choudhury North East School Chess Championship from March 19

GUWAHATI: The 11th Raktabh Dutta Choudhury North East School Chess Championship will begin at the Assam Jatiya Bidyalay campus in the city from March 19. First seven ranked players in the Open category will receive a cash award and the champion will earn Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile like the previous year this time also Mind Sports Foundation and Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Educational and Socio-Economic Trust, joint host of the meet, will felicitate a senior sports scribe in the closing ceremony of the tournament. This year Bidyut Kalita, who is also the president of the Assam Sports Journalists Association, will receive the honour.

