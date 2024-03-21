Rakthav Dutta Choudhury North East School Chess Competition in progress at Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Three players are leading jointly in the Pawn group and four players are on the top in the Open group after the end of the day II in the 11th Rakthav Dutta Choudhury North East School Chess Competition held at the Assam Jatiya Bidyalay premises on Wednesday. In the Pawn group three players who are leading jointly are: Syed Mehdi, Ayush Kalita and Saraswat Deka. On the other hand Pran Govindo Parashar Kashyap, Jagjit Singh, Tanmoy Rajbongshi and Mrinmoy Rajkhowa are on the top jointly in the open category.

