Ranji Trophy: Assam earn three points against Tamil Nadu

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam earned three crucial points by virtue of a first-innings lead against Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy tie at the ACA Stadium here on Saturday. The match between the two sides ended in a draw on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu, who resumed the fourth day from their overnight score of 8/0, had a relatively smooth ride throughout the final day. Opener Jagadeesan stood firm, completing a well-crafted century. The Tamil Nadu opener faced 188 balls to remain unbeaten on 118—his 10th first-class hundred. He struck 9 boundaries and a six in his knock. Pradosh Paul was the other batter who remained not out on 68 at the time of end of play. The duo on the third wicket added unbeaten 144 runs.

Earlier Tamil Nadu lost the first wicket in the morning when opener Lokeshwar (3) gave a catch to wicketkeeper Ghadigaonkar on the bowling of Mukhtar Hussain. Visitors lost another wicket in the form of Vijay Shankar (23) and this time Subham Mandal took his catch on a delivery bowled by Sarupam Purkayastha. Later, Sarupam was adjudged as the Man of the Match.

Assam earned three points thanks to their first-innings lead, which took their tally to four points, keeping them at the bottom of the Group D standings. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, remained in third place with 12 points.

