Ranji Trophy: Assam take 1st innings lead against Tamil Nadu; Captain Denish hits ton, gutsy knock from Sarupam

GUWAHATI: Assam asserted their dominance on Day III of their Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu at the ACA Stadium here on Friday. In response to Tamil Nadu’s first innings total of 338, Assam posted a solid 445 runs, gaining a crucial 107-run lead in the game. Tamil Nadu were 8-0 in their second innings at stumps.

The standout performance of the day came from Assam’s captain, Denish Das, who scored his maiden first-class century. Alongside him, Sibsankar Roy, who remained not out yesterday, and Sarupam Purkayastha also played crucial roles, contributing with solid performances to help their team’s progress.

Denish led the side from the front in the team’s batting on second consecutive day. The batter, starting the day’s proceeding from his overnight score 54, played a very patient and disciplined knock, reaching three figures just before the lunch break. Das’s innings of 109 runs off 195 balls, which included 14 boundaries, was instrumental in Assam’s strong first innings total. Danish and Sibsankar also shared a mammoth 173-run partnership for the fourth wicket frustrating the opponent bowlers.

Assam lost a few wickets quickly once Denish was removed by Mohamed Ali on Assam’s total 278. Denish was quickly followed by Sibsankar Roy and Sumit Ghadigaonkar (20). Sibsankar, before his depart, put 69 runs (208 balls, 4X9) on the board and it was his 18th half century in first class cricket.

However, Sarupam Purkayastha took control from that point, playing an aggressive innings that put Tamil Nadu back on the defensive. He found solid support from Mukhtar Hussain (35, 77 balls, 4X4), and the pair added 91 runs for the seventh wicket, ensuring Assam’s big first innings lead.

Sarupam was in fine touch, dispatching the ball to all parts of the ground, and looked set to reach his third first-class century. Unfortunately, just before he could achieve that milestone, he was dismissed by Pradosh Paul, caught at first slip. Sarupam’s 90 runs came off 131 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Pradosh Paul came out with the best bowling figure for Tamil Nadu finishing 3-45. Pranab Ragavendra and Mohamed Ali took two wickets each.

Tamil Nadu batted four overs during the remaining part of the day’s play and scored 8-0. The side still needed 99 runs to put Assam bat again.

