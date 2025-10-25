Ranji Trophy: Assam face Services from today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will face Services in their second Ranji Trophy match in Tinsukia from Saturday. It will be the first home match for Assam in the season. Assam started the season with an away game against Gujarat with a draw and earned one point by virtue of conceding first innings lead. On the other hand, Services came to play their second game with a win under their belt. The side in their opening game in Delhi, defeated Tripura by an innings and 20 runs.

